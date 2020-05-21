Westlaw News
May 21, 2020 / 6:45 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: DOL greenlights electronic disclosure of employee benefit plan documents

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released a final rule that will allow employers to disclose benefit plan information required by federal law electronically, which has drawn criticism from some left-leaning groups.

The rule from DOL’s Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) says employers can send workers notices that disclosures required by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) will be made available online, or furnish documents via email, instead of providing paper copies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3e67wUr

