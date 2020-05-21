IN BRIEF: DOL greenlights electronic disclosure of employee benefit plan documents

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released a final rule that will allow employers to disclose benefit plan information required by federal law electronically, which has drawn criticism from some left-leaning groups.

The rule from DOL’s Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) says employers can send workers notices that disclosures required by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) will be made available online, or furnish documents via email, instead of providing paper copies.

