Intel seeks SCOTUS ruling that workers had 'actual knowledge' of ERISA plan details

Intel Corp, represented by former U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, is set to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that workers who challenge a retirement plan’s investment strategy cannot extend the three-year window to file lawsuits by claiming they never read documents their employers sent to them.

Verrilli, of Munger Tolles & Olson, will square off with Matthew Wessler of Gupta Wessler at oral arguments on Wednesday over whether Intel’s disclosure of plan documents gave retirement plan participants the “actual knowledge” required to trigger the statute of limitations under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).

