Judge tosses claims that insurer violated ERISA by keeping Valeant stock

A federal judge in Nebraska has granted insurer National Indemnity Co’s bid to toss out a proposed class action claiming it should have dumped employee retirement plan investments in a mutual fund that was a major shareholder of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc before the drugmaker’s stock plummeted during a federal investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday said an investment committee at National Indemnity, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway, consistently monitored Valeant’s stock value and press reports questioning its valuation and accounting practices, and was not required to do more under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N0sKKZ