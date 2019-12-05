SCOTUS could clarify when ERISA stock-drop claims require 'special circumstances'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider taking up a bid by employees of a former SunEdison Inc subsidiary to revive their lawsuit claiming the company violated federal law by failing to dump SunEdison’s stock from an employee retirement plan before the renewable energy company declared bankruptcy.

If the justices grant the employees’ petition for certiorari, which they will discuss at their Friday conference, it would give the court its first chance to clarify the scope of a 2014 ruling in Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer that said plan fiduciaries cannot be expected to determine from public information alone that a company’s stock is overvalued, “at least in the absence of special circumstances.”

