SCOTUS turns away ERISA cases on worker classification, 'special circumstances'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a pair of cases involving the standards courts use to review claims made by workers under the federal law governing employee benefits.

The court denied certiorari to a group of employees of a former SunEdison Inc subsidiary, SunEdison Semiconductor LLC (Semi), who said an appeals court wrongly found that they could not proceed with claims over a steep drop in the value of a retirement plan invested in SunEdison stock because they had not alleged any “special circumstances.”

