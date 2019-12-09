Westlaw News
December 9, 2019 / 10:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

SCOTUS turns away ERISA cases on worker classification, 'special circumstances'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a pair of cases involving the standards courts use to review claims made by workers under the federal law governing employee benefits.

The court denied certiorari to a group of employees of a former SunEdison Inc subsidiary, SunEdison Semiconductor LLC (Semi), who said an appeals court wrongly found that they could not proceed with claims over a steep drop in the value of a retirement plan invested in SunEdison stock because they had not alleged any “special circumstances.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2P7vLry

