Dispute over fees in E&Y sex bias case sent back to arbitration

A federal judge in Manhattan has sent sexual harassment and bias claims brought by a former principal at Ernst & Young US LLP back to arbitration, in a case that a coalition of New York state lawmakers had seized on as emblematic of the unfairness of mandatory arbitration agreements.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl on Tuesday rejected claims by plaintiff Karen Ward and her lawyers at Wigdor that an arbitration panel’s order requiring her to split the cost of about $275,000 in legal fees with the accounting firm rendered an arbitration agreement she had signed unenforceable.

