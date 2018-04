Ernst & Young US LLP is the latest company to be hit with claims that it discriminated against a new father by denying him the same amount of leave granted to women when they have children.

Former Ernst & Young senior manager Shmuel Eisenbach in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Philadelphia on Friday said the accounting firm fired him in 2016 when he requested additional time off after his wife gave birth.

