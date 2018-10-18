Lawsuit claiming Ernst & Young discriminated against new dad sent to arbitration

A federal judge in Philadelphia has sent the lawsuit of a former Ernst & Young US LLP senior manager claiming that he was fired for requesting additional time off after his child’s birth to arbitration, rejecting his argument that arbitration unfairly favors employers.

U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson on Wednesday said the plaintiff, Shmuel Eisenbach, had not shown that anything in an arbitration agreement he signed with Ernst & Young grossly favored the professional services firm, and his general claims that arbitration is biased were not enough to keep the case in court.

