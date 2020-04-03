IN BRIEF: States lose challenge to Trump's 'two for one' executive order

The attorney generals of California, Oregon and Minnesota have lost their bid to strike down President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring federal agencies to repeal two regulations for each one that they adopt.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington D.C. on Thursday said the AGs could not establish that they had standing to challenge the 2017 executive order because they could not show that it caused specific proposed regulations to be shelved.

