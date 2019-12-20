Judge says groups lack standing to challenge '2 for 1' executive order

Dec 20 (Reuters) -

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Friday dismissed a challenge to President Donald Trump’s 2017 executive order requiring federal agencies to repeal two regulations for every new one they adopt.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said Public Citizen, the National Resources Defense Council and the Communication Workers of America union lacked standing to challenge the order because they could not show that it led to specific regulations that affected their members being derailed or repealed.

