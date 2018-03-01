FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 1, 2018 / 12:33 AM / in 13 hours

Judge weighs next steps in suit over Trump's '2 for 1' order

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Attorneys for two advocacy groups, a labor union and President Donald Trump will return to federal court in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to discuss next steps for a lawsuit that challenges one of the president’s earliest actions in office: his January 2017 executive order that administrative agencies identify two regulations to repeal for every new one they seek to adopt.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss on Monday said he would dismiss the complaint filed by Public Citizen, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Communication Workers of America AFL-CIO because they had failed to identify any imminent harm to themselves or their members from the order, but left the plaintiffs with some hope for a second chance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2COsOD3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.