IN BRIEF: Supreme Court won't take up Muslim bias claims against ExpressJet

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined a bid by a former ExpressJet Airlines Inc flight attendant, who is Muslim, to decide whether her lawsuit claiming she was fired for refusing to serve alcohol to passengers belongs in arbitration.

Charee Stanley, represented by Carl Cecere, was seeking review of an April ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said because her lawsuit implicated her union’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with ExpressJet, it had to be arbitrated under the federal Railway Labor Act.

