NY lawmakers urge Ernst & Young to drop mandatory arbitration of harassment claims

Dozens of New York state lawmakers have urged Ernst & Young US LLP (E&Y) to end its policy of requiring employees to arbitrate sexual harassment claims, beginning with a former partner who is suing the accounting firm to invalidate her arbitration agreement.

Sixty-seven lawmakers - nearly one-third of the state legislature - in a letter to E&Y chairman and chief executive Carmine Di Sibio on Tuesday said mandatory arbitration imposes enormous costs on employees and undermines the firm’s stated commitment to advancing women in the workplace. Most of the lawmakers are Democrats but several are Republicans.

