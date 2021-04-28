FAA, DOT pay recordbreaking $43.8 mln to settle age-bias class action

The Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation will pay $43.8 million to settle a longrunning age-discrimination lawsuit claiming the agencies unlawfully outsourced thousands of flight service specialists’ jobs to Lockheed Martin Corp, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The FAA, DOT, and lawyers for the class of former flight service specialists from Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Gilbert Employment Law announced the deal in a filing in Washington, D.C., federal court. The agencies denied wrongdoing.

