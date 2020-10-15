Amazon, T-Mobile can't blame 'big bad Facebook' for targeted job ads -judge

A federal judge in California on Thursday sounded skeptical of claims by Amazon.com Inc and T-Mobile US Inc that they cannot be held liable in an age discrimination lawsuit for the manner in which Facebook displayed and targeted their job advertisements to its users.

During a hearing held via Zoom on the companies’ motion to dismiss a 2017 proposed class action, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose said she was struggling with T-Mobile and Amazon’s arguments that because Facebook’s algorithms ultimately determined which users saw their job ads, the companies’ targeting of ads at younger users did not violate the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nX3JOY