Amazon, T-Mobile say 'unwieldy' age bias suit over Facebook ads should be tossed

Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Cox Media Group Inc have asked a federal judge in California to toss a lawsuit accusing hundreds of companies of discriminating against older workers by targeting only younger people in Facebook job ads, calling it “unwieldy and improper.”

Amazon filed a motion in San Jose federal court on Monday to dismiss the proposed class action, saying the plaintiffs lack standing because they never applied for jobs with the company. T-Mobile and Cox joined in the motion in separate filings.

