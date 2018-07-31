FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Amazon, T-Mobile say 'unwieldy' age bias suit over Facebook ads should be tossed

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Cox Media Group Inc have asked a federal judge in California to toss a lawsuit accusing hundreds of companies of discriminating against older workers by targeting only younger people in Facebook job ads, calling it “unwieldy and improper.”

Amazon filed a motion in San Jose federal court on Monday to dismiss the proposed class action, saying the plaintiffs lack standing because they never applied for jobs with the company. T-Mobile and Cox joined in the motion in separate filings.

