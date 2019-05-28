Case to Watch: Facebook fighting claims that it failed to shield content moderators from PTSD

Facebook Inc is pushing for the dismissal of a proposed class action by workers who screen user content and claim they were traumatized by their exposure to graphic and violent imagery, with potential implications for the many tech and media companies who utilize content moderation services.

In a filing in California state court in San Mateo County last week, Facebook said that because the claims involve workers’ particular mental health issues, they are too individualized to be brought in a class action. If a state judge agrees, it could set a blueprint for other companies fighting similar claims in the future.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30LXDpj