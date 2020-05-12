Facebook to pay $52 million to settle content moderators' PTSD claims

Facebook Inc has agreed to pay $52 million to resolve a proposed class action accusing it of failing to protect content moderators from psychological and other injuries that can result from their exposure to graphic and violent imagery.

The proposed settlement was filed in San Mateo County Superior Court in California on Friday and covers more than 10,000 current and former content moderators who worked for the social media giant’s vendors in four states.

