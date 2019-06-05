Judge says plaintiffs can lodge new complaint in age-bias lawsuit over Facebook job ads

A federal judge in California has ruled that a group of Facebook users who sued Amazon.com and T-Mobile US Inc for blocking older people from seeing their job ads on the social media platform can amend their lawsuit to add a new plaintiff, likely saving the case from dismissal.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose on Tuesday rejected the companies' claim that the plaintiffs' lawyers at Outten & Golden were imprudent not to include a California resident with viable claims when they filed the proposed class action in 2017. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IhAJgY