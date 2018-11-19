Westlaw News
Amazon, T-Mobile say plaintiffs suing over Facebook job ads have nothing in common

Amazon.com Inc and T-Mobile US Inc have told a federal judge that Cox Communications Inc’s bid to sever itself from a lawsuit accusing the companies of blocking older people from seeing their job ads posted on Facebook underscores why the plaintiffs cannot move forward as a class.

The two companies in a joint letter filed in federal court in San Jose, California on Friday said that because the plaintiffs are accusing unrelated companies of age discrimination and have different backgrounds and qualifications, no common thread ties their proposed class action together.

