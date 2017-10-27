FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former FBI agent can’t bring whistleblower retaliation claim - Fed. Circuit
October 27, 2017 / 12:42 AM / in an hour

Former FBI agent can’t bring whistleblower retaliation claim - Fed. Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday said a former Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent who claims he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct by colleagues cannot challenge his termination on whistleblower retaliation grounds.

The en banc U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in a 12-2 decision said federal law granting whistleblower protections to government employees does not extend to FBI agents, and John Parkinson’s status as a military veteran did not change that.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ljIv1L

