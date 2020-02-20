IN BRIEF: FBI surveillance workers say they are owed OT pay

A pair of surveillance specialists with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have filed a proposed collective action lawsuit claiming the agency misclassified them as exempt from overtime pay, and are seeking to remain anonymous because of the “sensitive nature” of their jobs.

The unidentified plaintiffs, represented by Bernstein & Lipsett, filed a complaint in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Wednesday alleging that the FBI has not met the stringent standard under federal civil service regulations for establishing that investigative specialists are exempt from overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

