Background-check disclosure to job applicants can include some extra info - 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that employers can include some information in disclosures to job applicants about consumer credit checks beyond what is required by federal law, but that grocery chain Fred Meyer Inc went too far in telling applicants how to obtain copies of their reports.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge in Oregon and said part of Fred Meyer’s disclosure that explained a credit reporting agency’s procedures for allowing access to reports was “extraneous information” barred by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

