April 24, 2020

FCRA disclosures can be paired with other docs without violating law- 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that the federal law requiring employers to make disclosures to workers before conducting background checks does not bar them from simultaneously providing unrelated employment documents.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Fair Credit Reporting Act’s (FCRA) requirement that disclosures be standalone documents is a physical, and not temporal, mandate, and affirmed dismissal of a proposed class action against California trucking company Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport Inc.

