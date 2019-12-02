IN BRIEF: OPM says local minimum wage hikes don't apply to federal workers

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management released a memo last week saying that federal employees who work in states or cities that have raised their minimum wage are still covered only by the lower federal minimum.

OPM said the spate of local laws passed in recent years raising local minimum wages to as high as $15 per hour are not binding on the federal government under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which says federal law supersedes conflicting state law, in the memo released on Wednesday.

