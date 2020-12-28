FedEx accused of widespread failure to protect California workers during pandemic

FedEx Corp has been hit with a proposed class action claiming the company has failed to take even basic steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the thousands of workers at its facilities in California.

The lawsuit, which FedEx removed to Los Angeles federal court last week, accuses the company of creating a “public nuisance” and violating California labor laws by refusing to implement social distancing, screening and quarantining policies or provide adequate protective equipment.

