FedEx pays $3.3 mln to settle claims that it discriminated against deaf workers

FedEx Ground Package Delivery System Inc has agreed to pay $3.3 million to more than 220 deaf and hard-of-hearing workers who the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claimed were turned down for jobs or denied accommodations in violation of federal law.

U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak in Pittsburgh approved the two-year consent decree on Monday, ending a lawsuit the EEOC filed in 2015. FedEx denied wrongdoing.

