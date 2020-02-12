FedEx says plaintiffs' firm should be DQed from driver classification case

FedEx Ground Package System Inc has moved to disqualify prominent plaintiffs’ firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan from representing a nationwide class of delivery drivers who claim FedEx misclassified them as independent contractors and deprived them of overtime pay.

FedEx, represented by Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell, said in a filing in federal court in Pittsburgh on Monday that the drivers’ interests conflict with those of the owners of small businesses that directly employ them, some of whom are also represented by Lichten & Liss-Riordan (LLR) in a separate misclassification lawsuit in New Jersey.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31MqE4S