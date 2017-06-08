6th Circuit revives fee bid by whistleblower, says lawyer may be sanctioned

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a bid by a former lab assistant at a Detroit hospital for more than $300,000 in attorneys' fees in a whistleblower case, even though she only won about $3,000 in damages.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that "frivolous" court filings by Henry Ford Hospital's lawyer, Terrence Miglio of Michigan law firm Varnum, led to Natalie Reeser's attorneys spending nearly 1,200 hours on the case, and may warrant sanctions for Miglio.

