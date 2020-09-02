5th Circuit upholds $2.3 mln fee award for Stryker in case against former employee

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a former Stryker Corp salesman must pay $2.3 million in legal fees after the company prevailed in a trade secrets case against him, rejecting his claim that it was impossible to sift through hundreds of pages of time entries by Stryker’s lawyers in order to flesh out his objections.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a judge presiding over the bankruptcy of the salesman, Christopher Ridgeway, was right to award the fees to the medical device maker as a sanction on him and his lawyers at Adams & Reese for failing to explain which fee requests were objectionable.

