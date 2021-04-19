9th Circuit finds judge's animus toward lawyer merits new hearing, new judge

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a lawyer for a longshoreman’s widow in a death benefits case had proven he was entitled to $450 an hour in fees, and not the $350 awarded by an administrative law judge who was irritated with a brief he had filed.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the judge’s animus toward the Oregon lawyer, Charles Robinowitz, improperly influenced her decision to ignore the ample evidence backing up his fee request after working on the case for a decade.

