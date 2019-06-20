Courts can't review fee awards in FLSA settlements- 8th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said federal judges do not have the authority to review attorney fee provisions in settlements of wage-and-hour claims under federal law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the federal Fair Labor Standards Act treats the merits of a claim and attorney fees distinctly, so the ability of judges to review settlements does not extend to whether fee awards are appropriate.

