Former EEOC Commissioner Feldblum lands at Morgan Lewis

Former Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member Chai Feldblum, a Democrat, has joined management-side law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius after her nomination to a third term at the agency was blocked by Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

Morgan Lewis, one of the largest labor and employment law firms, said on Tuesday that Feldblum and her former EEOC chief of staff, Sharon Perley Masling, will counsel employers on preventing workplace harassment and will not directly represent them in litigation. They will officially join the firm’s Washington D.C. office as partners on Feb. 25.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NfQhnD