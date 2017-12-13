Trump taps EEOC Commissioner Feldblum for third term

President Donald Trump has nominated Chai Feldblum, a Democrat and the first openly gay person to serve on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, to a third term at the agency, the White House said.

The White House on Tuesday said it had forwarded Feldblum’s nomination to the Senate, which must confirm her. Feldblum’s current term expires in July 2018, and if confirmed to a third term she would serve until 2023.

