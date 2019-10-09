IN BRIEF: Fidelity says financial advisor took confidential client info to rival

Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC has filed a lawsuit claiming a former financial advisor in California violated state and federal laws when she recently defected to a rival and used the firm’s confidential information to solicit clients.

Fidelity in a complaint filed in federal court in Riverside, California on Tuesday said Carol York claimed she was retiring when she resigned in June after seven years with the company, but soon after joined Cypress Wealth Services LLC and began asking former clients to transfer their business.

