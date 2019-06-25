3rd Circuit says custodian's union membership protected by First Amendment

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived constitutional claims by a public school custodian in Pennsylvania who says he was demoted after filing a union grievance about the elimination of paid days off.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that public employees who allege violations of their freedom to associate with a union do not have to prove that they spoke out on an issue affecting the public, unlike plaintiffs in free-speech cases, “because membership in a public union is always a matter of public concern.”

