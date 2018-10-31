FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 8:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DOJ says Florida Senate cannot block EEOC sex harassment case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a federal judge to reject the Florida State Senate’s attempt to block the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from pursuing a case alleging that a former state senator sexually harassed a staffer.

The department in a filing on Tuesday told a judge in Tallahassee that the Senate was wrong to argue that it has sovereign immunity from claims that the state’s residents file with federal agencies. DOJ also said the Senate’s bid for an injunction blocking the EEOC’s administrative case is “duplicative” because it could make its claims before an administrative judge.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EWhlb3

