Florida Senate, EEOC spar over court's power to stop sexual harassment case

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked a federal judge to rule that he has no authority to grant the Florida State Senate’s bid to block the agency from pursuing an administrative case claiming that a former state senator sexually harassed a staffer.

The Florida Senate cannot “short circuit” the administrative process mandated by the Government Employee Rights Act (GERA), which bars discrimination against political staffers, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote on behalf of the EEOC in a filing in Tallahassee federal court on Wednesday. GERA requires that claims be heard first by an administrative law judge, and allows their rulings to be appealed to federal appeals courts.

