October 11, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Florida Senate moves to block EEOC case alleging sexual harassment of staffer

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Florida State Senate has asked a federal judge to block the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from pursuing a case on behalf of a Senate staffer who was one of six women to accuse a former senator of sexual harassment.

The Florida Senate, represented by Holland & Knight, in a motion filed in federal court in Tallahassee on Wednesday said it has sovereign immunity with respect to claims brought by its own residents before any federal court or agency.

