Florida Senate says staffer will drop sexual harassment claims

The Florida State Senate says a staffer who claims she was sexually harassed by a former state senator has agreed to withdraw a case pending before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which the Senate had sought to block the agency from pursuing.

The Senate’s lawyers at Holland & Knight filed a notice of settlement in federal court in Tallahassee on Thursday, saying it would drop its October petition asking a judge to rule that the administrative case against the Senate is unconstitutional, as soon as staffer Rachel Perrin Rogers withdraws her harassment charge.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Lx7vfd