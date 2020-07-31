DOJ loses bid to nix union for immigration judges

A Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) official on Friday rejected the Trump administration’s bid to dissolve a union that represents U.S. immigration judges, saying the judges are not “management officials” who are barred from joining unions.

The FLRA’s regional director in Washington D.C., Jessica Bartlett, agreed with the National Association of Immigration Judges (NAIJ) that the judges do not make new policy by issuing decisions in individual matters, and that had not changed amid a sharp rise in cases in the 40 years since the union was formed.

