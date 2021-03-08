Cases to Watch: Bid to limit nationwide FLSA class actions is reaching appeals courts

The U.S. Supreme Court handed businesses a big win four years ago by limiting their exposure to mass-tort claims by plaintiffs in multiple states, and management-side lawyers are now trying to extend that ruling to restrict nationwide wage-and-hour class actions.

The number of collective actions brought under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act has skyrocketed over the last two decades, and larger, multi-state cases can yield judgments or settlements of tens of millions of dollars. But since 2017, dozens of employers have argued that a U.S. Supreme Court decision that year involving product liability claims against Bristol-Myers Squibb Co significantly limits workers’ ability to bring nationwide wage-and-hour claims. Federal district court judges have been split over whether that ruling applies to claims brought under the FLSA, and in the coming months at least three federal appeals courts will wade into the issue.

