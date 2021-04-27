Plaintiffs must show 'plausible' willfulness to extend FLSA's filing window - 2nd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said plaintiffs must present facts showing that employers’ violations of federal wage-and-hour law were willful in order to take advantage of an extended statute of limitations, deepening a circuit split.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling agreed with manufacturer Hover-Davis Inc that merely alleging willfulness in a conclusory fashion is not enough to trigger a three-year filing window under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which has a two-year statute of limitations for most claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sRr7yI