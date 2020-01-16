Westlaw News
January 16, 2020 / 1:22 PM / a few seconds ago

Case to Watch: PF Chang's says out-of-state workers can't join FLSA collective in Penn.

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

PF Chang’s China Bistro Inc is the latest company to urge a federal judge to exclude workers from a wage-and-hour class action who live outside of the state where the lawsuit was filed, an issue that has divided district courts.

The issue of jurisdiction over nationwide wage-and-hour claims stems from the 2017 U.S. Supreme Court 2017 decision, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co v. Superior Court. In that case involving products liability claims relating to the drugmaker’s blood-thinning medication Plavix, the high court said because Bristol-Myers is not based in California, there was no connection between non-California residents and the state court where the case was filed.

