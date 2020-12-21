FLSA applies to construction firm accused of underpaying H-2B workers - 5th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived claims that the owners of a Texas construction company misrepresented to the government the jobs that H-2B visa workers were doing in order to pay them a lower prevailing wage.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Black Magic Enterprises LLC and its two owners were an “enterprise employer” under the Fair Labor Standards Act because the company likely handled materials that had flowed through interstate commerce.

