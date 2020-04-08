IN BRIEF: Lawsuit claims salon chain didn't pay stylists after shuttering amid pandemic

The owner of salon chain the Hair Cuttery was sued on Wednesday by a stylist in New Jersey who says the company abruptly shuttered its locations in response to the coronavirus pandemic and stiffed workers on pay they were owed.

Plaintiff Nicole Olsen, represented by Malamut & Associates, said Ratner Companies LC closed down its more than 800 salons nationwide on March 21 in the middle of a pay period and has not paid employees for hours they worked beginning a week earlier, in a complaint filed in federal court in Camden, New Jersey.

