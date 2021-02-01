Lawyer who spurned settlement in FLSA case could still be owed fees - 11th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a federal judge must reconsider his decision denying attorney fees to a plaintiff who had sought about $550 in a wage-and-hour case after her lawyer balked at a medical practice’s settlement efforts.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the judge should have required South Florida Womans Health Associates Inc (SFWHA) to prove its claim that it mailed Fort Lauderdale-based lawyer Elliot Kozolchyk’s client a check for wages she was owed before using that as a basis to deny him fees.

