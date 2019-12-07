Public settlements of FLSA claims don't need court approval - 2nd Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court on Friday said courts do not have to sign off when workers accept settlements of claims made under federal wage-and-hour law, agreeing with a Manhattan sushi restaurant and a former chef who sought to settle an overtime case for $20,000.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling that reversed a lower-court judge said “offers of judgment” made early on in Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) cases are placed on public court dockets and are typically reviewed by plaintiffs’ lawyers, so they do not risk shortchanging workers in the same way as other types of FLSA settlements in which terms are not publicly disclosed.

