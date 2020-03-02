Staffing firm liable for low-level payroll worker's willful OT violations - 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected a staffing agency’s claim that it is not liable for failing to pay workers overtime because it was the fault of a low-level employee who disregarded warnings from payroll software, in a case brought by the U.S. Department of Labor.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Employer Solutions Staffing Group LLC (ESSG) cannot disavow the actions of the employee, who was told by a contractor not to pay workers an overtime premium, merely because she lacked a specific job title or seniority within the company.

