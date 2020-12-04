11th Circuit revives FMLA claim by assistant who was chronically late for work

A divided U.S. appeals court panel on Friday revived a former executive assistant’s claim that a property management firm unlawfully fired her when she refused to sign a memo that addressed concerns about her punctuality and missed work to treat her endometriosis.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said a jury should decide whether Selig Enterprises Inc violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by firing Kendra Munoz after she was late more than 250 times over a four-year period and left early or missed work on other occasions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JMkexZ